Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Shares of PD opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.10. Pagerduty has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $63,480.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $1,138,378.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,725,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,603,615.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,608 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 22.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 79.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 72,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 165.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 165,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

