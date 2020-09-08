OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

OUTKY stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.82. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

