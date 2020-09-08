OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) CEO James F. Oneil Purchases 20,000 Shares

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) CEO James F. Oneil bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,268.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OEG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,598. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.32.

Get OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . alerts:

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the second quarter worth about $106,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About OrbitalEnergyGroupInc .

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.