Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Purchases $30,500.00 in Stock

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Brian Choi bought 2,311 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $14,328.20.

On Thursday, June 11th, Brian Choi bought 9,179 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $58,837.39.

Shares of OPBK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,358. Op Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Op Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Op Bancorp by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Op Bancorp by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Op Bancorp by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Op Bancorp by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Op Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

