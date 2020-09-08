Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Standpoint Research

Research analysts at Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,749,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,260,000 after buying an additional 284,524 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,848,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,879,000 after buying an additional 196,176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,517,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,690,000 after acquiring an additional 625,551 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.