Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $4.99

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Omni has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $476,133.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $4.99 or 0.00049232 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00470390 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,045 coins and its circulating supply is 562,729 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

