Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.32 Million

Brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to post $405.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.27 million to $408.80 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $327.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.69. 11,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $112.58.

In other news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,402 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $7,767,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $967,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.