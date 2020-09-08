Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) vs. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (NASDAQ:FRSB) Head to Head Survey

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Old National Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.72%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH.

Profitability

This table compares 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH N/A N/A N/A Old National Bancorp 21.24% 7.84% 1.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and Old National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH $13.52 million 1.38 $2.16 million N/A N/A Old National Bancorp $929.70 million 2.54 $238.21 million $1.45 9.88

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH.

Risk and Volatility

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH Company Profile

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards; and cash management, ACH origination, sweep/transfer, ATMs, over the counter checks, online and mobile banking, bill payment, telephone banking, wire transfer, guarantee/notary, safe deposit boxes, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's checks, stop payments, and overdraft protection services. It serves businesses, professionals, and individuals in Chester County, Pennsylvania through two full-service branches. First Resource Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 191 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

