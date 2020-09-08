Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Get Oil States International alerts:

NYSE:OIS opened at $4.28 on Friday. Oil States International has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.41.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oil States International will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 432.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,583 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 233,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 29,929 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 125.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 268,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 59,193 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.