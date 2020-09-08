OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$4.75 at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on OceanaGold and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cormark raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. CIBC raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

OGC stock opened at C$2.69 on Friday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -23.81.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$132.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

