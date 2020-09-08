OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$4.75

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.58% from the company’s current price.
OGC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on OceanaGold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.33.
Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$4.01. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.64.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
