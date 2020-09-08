OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$4.75

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.58% from the company’s current price.

OGC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on OceanaGold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.33.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$4.01. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.64.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$132.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.