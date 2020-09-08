NYSE:SLQT (SLQT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SLQT stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.49. NYSE:SLQT has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NYSE:SLQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

SelectQuote Inc

