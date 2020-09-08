NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.55, for a total value of $8,479,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $61,043,837.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,373 shares of company stock valued at $152,440,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $6.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $498.00. 294,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,885,290. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $465.27 and its 200 day moving average is $350.37. The firm has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark upgraded NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.97.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

