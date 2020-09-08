NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director Laurie Catherine Conner Buys 1,000 Shares

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director Laurie Catherine Conner purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NVEE stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,865. The firm has a market cap of $692.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. NV5 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $76.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.34. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 5.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

