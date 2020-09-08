Nucleus Vision Tops One Day Trading Volume of $88,138.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $88,138.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bitrue, Zebpay and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,017,736,764 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, WazirX, Zebpay, BITBOX, Binance, Bittrex, Bitrue, Bitbns, Koinex, CoinBene, Upbit, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

