Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.77.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Macquarie downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra raised Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 195.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 285,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.68. 1,185,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,000,281. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.