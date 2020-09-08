Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.65

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.65 and last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 2353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 95.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

