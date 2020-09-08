NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$11.50 at National Bank Financial

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

NWH.UN opened at C$11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.39. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$6.27 and a 12 month high of C$13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.54.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

