NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

TSE NWH.UN opened at C$11.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.94. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$6.27 and a 12-month high of C$13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.39.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.