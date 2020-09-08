Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,665. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $88.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average of $73.95.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

