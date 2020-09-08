Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after buying an additional 1,950,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,290,000 after buying an additional 539,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after buying an additional 510,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after buying an additional 455,790 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

Shares of GS traded down $8.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.76. 134,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,375. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

