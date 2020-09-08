Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 873 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,051 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,575,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,080,000 after buying an additional 850,539 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,101,721,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,442,000 after purchasing an additional 183,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $749,370,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.05. 103,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,226. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.