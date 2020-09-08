Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 873 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.05. The company had a trading volume of 103,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

