Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 865 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 246.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 222.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM stock traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,856,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

