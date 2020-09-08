Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 75 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.66. 19,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,800. The stock has a market cap of $162.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $441.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

