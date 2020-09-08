Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 147 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $48.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,581.21. 2,792,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,544.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,391.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.