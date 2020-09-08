Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,040,000 after purchasing an additional 148,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after buying an additional 40,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,543,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,027,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 36.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after buying an additional 105,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

RGLD stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.07. 9,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,626. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.20 and its 200 day moving average is $119.24.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

