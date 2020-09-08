Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,961,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,773,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,390,000 after purchasing an additional 329,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,322,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155,238 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,210,000 after purchasing an additional 630,173 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.32.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $3.77 on Tuesday, reaching $79.99. 6,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,904,258.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,476 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

