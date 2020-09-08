Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12,620.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.13. 670,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,532,525. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.95. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

