Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.60. The company had a trading volume of 76,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,091. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.85. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $146.53.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.