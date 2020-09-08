Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Invests $364,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.09. 33,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.73. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

