Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after buying an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after buying an additional 73,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,617,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,205,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,409,000 after purchasing an additional 112,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,001,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.69. 2,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,024. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

