Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 159,026 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 82,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7,455.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,420,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,041,000 after buying an additional 1,401,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 75,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,917. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BUD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

