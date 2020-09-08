NorthIsle Copper & Gold (CVE:NCX) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

NorthIsle Copper & Gold Inc (CVE:NCX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. NorthIsle Copper & Gold shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 13,270 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00.

NorthIsle Copper & Gold Company Profile (CVE:NCX)

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project that consists of the Hushamu and Red Dog deposits, and five other partially explored copper-gold porphyry occurrences located on the Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

