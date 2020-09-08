New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,510 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.27% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $55,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 103.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,638,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,602,000 after buying an additional 1,338,604 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,613,000 after acquiring an additional 747,773 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 645,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,885,000 after acquiring an additional 504,740 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,332,000 after purchasing an additional 496,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.72. 25,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,678. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.03. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDU. Benchmark increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

