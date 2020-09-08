Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1710370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Nevada Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Nevada Copper and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $193.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

