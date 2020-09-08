National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$28.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CWB. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.86.

TSE:CWB opened at C$27.96 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$15.70 and a twelve month high of C$36.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35.

In related news, Director Sanford Riley purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$400,552.11. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total value of C$56,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,074.92.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

