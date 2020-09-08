National Bank Financial Analysts Give Boralex (TSE:BLX) a C$39.00 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$39.00 price objective on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.71.

BLX stock opened at C$32.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$17.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -150.65.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$131.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

