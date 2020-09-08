Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report $87.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.80 million and the lowest is $85.28 million. Natera reported sales of $77.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $357.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.07 million to $364.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $417.98 million, with estimates ranging from $405.11 million to $441.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $733,343.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,579.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 10,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $435,369.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,852.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,864 shares of company stock valued at $16,108,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Natera by 20.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 38,981 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 44.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 158,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 49,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 68,194 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 67.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRA traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.92. 9,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. Natera has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

