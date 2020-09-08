Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 132.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.78. 17,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,168. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.75.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $3,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,499,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,353 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

