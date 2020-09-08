MonetaryUnit Market Capitalization Reaches $933,326.48 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $933,326.48 and approximately $1,157.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00024606 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004083 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004568 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 200,226,294 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

