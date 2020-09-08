Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Andrew King Purchases 10 Shares

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King purchased 10 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($19.08) per share, for a total transaction of £146 ($190.77).

On Monday, June 29th, Andrew King acquired 15,000 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,496 ($19.55) per share, with a total value of £224,400 ($293,218.35).

MNDI traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,455 ($19.01). 641,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,270. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,468.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,443.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. Mondi Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,788.50 ($23.37).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of €0.49 ($0.57) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Mondi’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNDI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,820 ($23.78) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,747.50 ($22.83).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

