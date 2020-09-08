Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.34. 24,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,833. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $115.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

