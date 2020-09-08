Mexican Gold (CVE:MEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:MEX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. Mexican Gold shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 14,700 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $8.27 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Mexican Gold (CVE:MEX)

Mexican Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for diamond, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Las Minas project that includes five mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

