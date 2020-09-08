Metacoin Price Tops $0.0937 on Exchanges (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Metacoin has a total market cap of $25.28 million and approximately $102,475.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metacoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metacoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.89 or 0.05146396 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00052490 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

MTC is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,890,195 coins. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.