Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $285.50.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $243.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a current ratio of 13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.66 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $181.90 and a one year high of $271.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.53.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,687 shares of company stock worth $1,406,256 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 845.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,190,000 after purchasing an additional 210,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 493.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,716,000 after buying an additional 90,948 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 451.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $6,524,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

