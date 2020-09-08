Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Gregory Dinoia Sells 280 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $68,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,182 shares in the company, valued at $287,876.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gregory Dinoia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Gregory Dinoia sold 835 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.70, for a total transaction of $205,159.50.

Shares of MLAB traded down $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $239.76. 953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,650. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.53. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $271.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. Research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 845.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,190,000 after buying an additional 210,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 493.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,716,000 after purchasing an additional 90,948 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 451.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $6,524,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,717,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

