Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) and LATAM Airlines Group (NASDAQ:LTMAQ) Financial Analysis

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) and Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Mesa Air Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $10.07 billion 0.10 $190.43 million $0.31 5.13 Mesa Air Group $723.36 million 0.17 $47.58 million $1.64 2.15

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Air Group. Mesa Air Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LATAM Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and Mesa Air Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mesa Air Group 1 2 3 0 2.33

Mesa Air Group has a consensus price target of $5.08, indicating a potential upside of 44.00%. Given Mesa Air Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mesa Air Group is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Mesa Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group -33.47% -45.13% -3.11% Mesa Air Group 4.53% 6.58% 1.92%

Summary

Mesa Air Group beats LATAM Airlines Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 331 aircraft, which include 320 passenger aircraft and 11 cargo aircraft; and subleased 11 aircraft comprising 10 passenger aircraft and 1 cargo aircraft to third parties. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

