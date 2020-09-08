Meredith Michetti Acquires 3,000 Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Director Meredith Michetti acquired 3,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.77 per share, with a total value of C$11,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,275.

Shares of SOT.UN stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.79. 191,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.90. The company has a market cap of $256.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.96. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.40.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 71.81%.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.