Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0034

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $134,331.61 and approximately $11.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00469856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,094,777 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

